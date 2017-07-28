Zimbabwe skipper Knowledge Musona opened his Europa League account last night with a beautiful finish at the iconic Stade Velodrome in France against former European champions Marseille.

The Warriors skipper struck in the 70th minute for his Belgian club KV Oostende in the first leg of this qualifier to give them hope after the French giants had powered to a 3-1 lead.

Musona picked a pass and eased to the edge of the box before clipping a brilliant lob over the goalkeeper. The match ended 4-2 in favour of the French side, although the two goals Musona's team scored away from home could come handy when they host the decisive second leg in their backyard.

While Musona was scoring on the pitch, ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa was scoring in the boardroom after signing a landmark memorandum of agreement in London yesterday with the Eden Sports Group of the United Kingdom.

The partnership that will, among other things, see English Premiership clubs touring Zimbabwe during the off-season break with, at least one club expected here next year and another in 2019.

English Premiership side Everton were in Tanzania recently on a tour bankrolled by their sponsors. Chiyangwa signed the partnership on behalf of ZIFA, while Jordan Wise, the Eden Sports Group chairman signed on behalf of his company.

Marshall Gore, a Zimbabwean who has been playing a leading role in trying to convince players with Zimbabwean roots born in England to commit themselves to the Warriors, signed on behalf his organisation Bhora Africa.

Gore has been based in England for some time now, but such is his passion for the Warriors that he flew to watch them play at the Nations Cup finals in Tunisia in 2004 and in Egypt two years later.

He believes there could be a revolution, with scores of players committing themselves to playing for the Warriors, soon.

The partnership between ZIFA and Eden Sports Group specifically guarantees that the company will find a Premiership team that will tour this country in the off-season next year and them in 2019.

The company could, in the long run, also see talented local players being helped with securing contracts with European clubs.

Chiyangwa has been in Britain since leaving the CAF Congress in Morocco last week and has also met a number of Zimbabwean footballers, including Tendayi Darikwa, who on Wednesday penned a four-year deal with former European champions Nottingham Forest.

The partnership with Eden Sports Group, which has more than 30 years of experience in the game, is also expected to reap ZIFA some financial benefits and also market Zimbabwe as a sports tourism destination across Europe.

"Eden Sports Group is an international sports company with over 30 years experience managing, developing various sports properties, including high-profile football teams, sports investments, sponsorship, commercial activities, sports media and television rights and athlete management," the MOU says.

Eden Sports Group would collaborate with ZIFA on certain sports development projects, convinced that there will be huge benefits for both organisations from the partnership, with the company set to concentrate on the following:

Promote sports tourism in Zimbabwe in collaboration with ZIFA.

Promote positive image of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwean people through football

Formalise and co-ordinate a tour of any English Premier League or European Club during the period 2018 /2021 off-season

Organise international friendly matches in football

Organise training programmes in various sports disciplines for local players and coaches." The company says it has a team of experts to drive that mission.

"Our team of people has the expertise and strategic planning to help Zimbabwe capitalise on sports tourism via sponsorship and partnership acquisition that will also guarantee an EPL club tour," it says.

"Our objectives will create partners that will drive the various projects to supplement ZIFA resources and leave a lasting legacy within the country." Chiyangwa, speaking from the UK last night, said this was a landmark deal for Zimbabwean football.

"It's a landmark deal and we will see some big changes in our game going forward," said the Harare businessman. "These are serious guys and the passion among people like Marshall to see us get better, as a football nation, is incredible to say the least.

"We need such partnerships because football has changed and we have to be part of the global family and also reap the huge financial benefits that are in the game and this is the way to go about it."