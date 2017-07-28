Grain Marketing Board silos in some provinces are overflowing with maize following the successful Command Agriculture and Presidential Input Scheme programmes.

The Grain Marketing Board has started moving grain by rail and road from some depots in Mashonaland West Province to create space for grain still being delivered by farmers. The movement of grain is being done every fourth day and it is being taken to areas such as Murehwa, Harare, Gweru and Magunje among others.

There are now fears that GMB is likely to run out of space for wheat storage. Wheat under Command Agriculture is promising to register a bumper harvest given the situation on the ground.

Command Agriculture national taskforce chairman Mr Justin Mupamhanga yesterday said Lion's Den and Banket silos were now overwhelmed with grain deliveries.

"We have received reports that in Mashonaland West, two depots -- Lion's Den and Banket -- are chock-full and maize from that province is now being moved to other centres such as Murewa GMB," said Mr Mupamhanga.

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Cde Faber Chidarikire told our provincial bureau that over 70 000 tonnes of maize had been delivered to Lion's Den depot.

"Currently, grain is being transported by rail and road to other areas which have space to store grain," he said. "Some of the grain is going to places such as Harare, Murehwa and as far as Gweru so that space is created for more grain that farmers are still delivering."

About 5 000 tonnes were recently moved from Banket depot destined for Murehwa. This will be enough grain to fill a silo which carries 4 000 tonnes. GMB has 84 depots countrywide, with 12 of them being silos while the remainder are stack-up depots, where grain bags are stacked up.

Mr Mupamanga said filling of GMB silos underpinned the success of the Command Agriculture. Mr Mupamhanga, who is also Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, said this during the tour of Mashonaland East Province to assess the wheat crop.

The high-powered delegation also comprised Mr Mupamhanga's deputy Air Marshal Parrence Shiri, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Mr Ringson Chitsiko and other high-ranking Government officials.

They toured Mwanza Estate owned by Mr Felix Chinhamo in Goromonzi, GMB depot in Murewa, Mr Claudy Nyakonda's Gorejena Farm and the Vengesayi family's Karimba Estate-- both on the outskirts of Marondera.

Murewa GMB depot manager Mr Hazvineyi Stewart Gangayi said three silos were brimming and confirmed receiving maize deliveries from other provinces. "Our silos have a capacity of 60 000 tonnes," he said.

"We have also started receiving maize deliveries from other provinces." There were close to 100 trucks laden with maize from the province and other provinces at Murewa GMB.

After the tour, Mr Mupamhanga and his delegation were satisfied with the progress of wheat production in the province and warned GMB officials that they were likely to run short of space to accommodate wheat. He told the journalists that the objective of the tour was to assess the performance of the wheat crop and deliveries of maize at GMB silos in the area.

"It is the first time for the team to tour the province to see how far the Command Wheat has gone," said Mr Mupamhanga. He commended the three farmers Mr Chinhamo, Mr Nyakonda and Mrs Vengesayi for their excellent performance under the Command Agriculture.

Mr Chinhamo planted 50 hectares, Mr Nyakonda 125ha and the Vengesayi family has put 220ha under wheat. "In all the cases, we are very impressed. One can say the production of Command Winter Wheat has been today very satisfactory," said Mr Mupamhanga.

"We are anticipating a fairly significant production of winter wheat this year." Statistically, Mr Mupamhanga said, over the past years, the production of winter wheat was around 15 000 tonnes.

"This year we are expecting a significant increase to around 50 000 tones." Mr Mupamhanga also said Government has noted the challenges facing farmers under the Command Agriculture and was committed to addressing them.

Some farmers complained of delays in distributing the inputs. They also said Government should also assist farmers with enough equipment and machinery, especially irrigation machinery to enhance farmers' capacity to improve production.

Mr Mupamhanga said the delegation would also tour other provinces to assess the situation.