Four pupils from Somakwilili Primary School in Nkayi district are set to represent Zimbabwe at a science fair in South Africa next month.

The pupils - two boys and two girls- are part of the local delegation which was chosen through the Zimbabwe Science Fair which will participate at the Northern Gauteng Expo for young scientists in South Africa. The expo will be held on August 8.

The Zimbabwe Science Fair provides a research and technology inspired platform which encourages students to come up with inventions, innovations and research projects to contribute to the development of communities and to advance Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education.

However, the pupils are appealing for financial assistance in order to travel to South Africa in the company of two of their teachers.

A United Kingdom based charity organisation, Mopane Foundation, has launched an international appeal to assist the pupils raise about £2000 (about $2,600) to cover travel and accommodation costs.

"Mopane Foundation International is calling on all individuals, businesses and community groups to support the Nkayi Kids' South African Science Competition Trip Financial Appeal by sponsoring their trip," said the organisation's founder Nomsa Nekevane.

"These kids are from one of the most remote areas of Nkayi at the same time they are Mopane Foundation International's 4 beneficiaries from Somakwilili Primary School in Matabeland North that have been put through by competition organisers Zimbabwe Science Fair along with other kids to represent Zimbabwe in the Northern Gauteng expo for young scientists in South Africa.

"We need at least £2000 to facilitate a three-day trip, although it would have been ideal to utilise the opportunity - if we could afford it financially - and have them stay a few more days to explore different industries."

Nekevane said the pupils are from underprivileged backgrounds.

"None of them have ever left the village or had an opportunity to see the world with different eyes and this can be encouragement enough to birth a scientist or more out of these four.

"This is the first time ever in this competition for children from rural Zimbabwe to be afforded such an opportunity."

She added; "Also, this trip will inspire their peers to aspire seeing that the children like them can be afforded such opportunities.

"In South Africa, they will also get the opportunity to tour the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) engineering plant in Pretoria."

As part of their fundraising activities, Mopane Foundation International will host a barbecue event on July 29 in Sheffield at number 18 Holgate Avenue.