The derby pitting champions CAPS United and Harare City is set to mark the long-awaited re-opening of Rufaro tomorrow after the authorities gave the thumbs-up to the renovations that have been taking place at the ground.

Rufaro now has a new turf, an improved turnstile technology to improve gate controls and will soon have bucket seats being installed starting at the VVIP area.

ZIFA Club Licensing manager Xolisani Gwesela yesterday said the association's First Instance Body, which is responsible for inspecting facilities, was impressed by the latest developments at Rufaro.

"The First Instance Body has inspected Rufaro Stadium (FIB). "We have noted splendid improvements on the field of play. The FIB is satisfied that the stadium meets minimum requirements of the infrastructure criteria of club licensing.

"Consequently, Rufaro Stadium has been authorised to host Premier Soccer League matches. "There are major improvements on the turf and I can tell you that this is one of the best playing surfaces that we have here in Zimbabwe.

"We realise they have also installed new turnstile technology to improve gate controls. "There are also clear demarcations on the sitting zones and we are told bucket seats will be fitted in the VVIP area before the weekend.

"Whilst we are happy with the work that has been done at Rufaro, as ZIFA we still encourage Harare City and all the other local authorities to continue improving their facilities to meet international standards. It's possible, we can get there," said Gwesela.

The Premier Soccer League were yet to make official communication about the anticipated change of venues, but Harare City, who also own the facility, confirmed they will be back at their home ground.

The reopening of the stadium should come as sweet news to the Premier Soccer League as five Harare clubs have been crammed at the National Sports Stadium this season before contingent plans were made to rope in Morris Depot.

Harare giants Dynamos, who shared the National Sports Stadium with rivals CAPS United, have been complaining that the venue was not easily accessible to the majority of their supporters.

DeMbare have regarded Rufaro as their home for decades and they are now set to play their first match at the Mbare venue this Sunday when they host Triangle.

Harare City Council spokesperson Michael Chideme said council was happy with the progress made at the stadium. "I can confirm the stadium is now ready for Premier Soccer League games. The first game is going to be the Harare derby between Harare City and CAPS United.

"We are now moving to Gwanzura and later on to Dzivaresekwa Stadium. "Our thrust is to spread soccer matches across the city for the benefit of our residents," said Chideme.

Fixtures

Saturday: Bantu Rovers v FC Platinum (Luveve), Tsholotsho v How Mine (Dulivhadzimo), ZPC Kariba v Yadah (Nyamhunga), Harare City v CAPS United (TBA)

Sunday: Shabanie Mine v Highlanders (Maglas), Dynamos v Triangle United (TBA), Chicken Inn v Bulawayo City (Luveve), Chapungu v Black Rhinos (Ascot), Ngezi Platinum v Hwange (Baobab).