Zimbabwe: Mbira Entices Japanese Researcher

Japanese cultural researcher Yuji Matsuhira will tomorrow give local music lovers a taste of his mbira skills when he samples local folklore songs at Chitubu Junction in Glen Norah A.

Matsuhira has been researching about mbira and Shona culture over the past decade and can now play the mbira instrument with expertise. He also speaks Shona fluently and will be singing some of popular folklore songs.

He will share the stage with local gwenyambiras that include Nelson Tswatswa, Leonard Chiyaruke, Benita Tarupiwa, Samson Bvure and Musekiwa Chingodza.

Matsuhira said he is fascinated by African culture and has toured various countries doing research. He has a soft spot for mbira and has dedicated the better part of his research to learn more about the instrument, music and culture.

"My friend who used to promote mbira in Japan introduced me to this type of music and I liked it. I wanted to learn more about mbira and made my first trip to Zimbabwe in 2005 to get more knowledge about the music and Shona culture," said Matsuhira.

"I started learning to play the instrument and I performed at a bira in Beatrice in 2005. People were getting possessed by ancestral spirits and I did not understand what was happening. That experience gave me more energy to study about Shona culture and I have learnt a lot about local practices.

"I have been visiting Zimbabwe on several occasions and I have had shows with local musicians. Your culture is indeed rich, but I was surprised to realise that some Shona people do not know about their culture."

Matsuhira has visited places like Nyamapanda, Bikita, Chihota and Mhondoro doing his research. He also performed at places like Book Café, Taste of Africa and Alliance Francaise where he shared the stage with Hope Masike.

He performed with Chiwoniso Maraire in 2009 and 2010 when the late mbira queen toured Japan for the World Music Festival. Tswatswa, who will be sharing the stage with Matsuhira, said they were looking forward to a good show tomorrow.

"We have done a number of projects with Matsuhira and this will be a farewell show for him before he returns to Japan next week. He is a good mbira player and is eager to learn more about our music. We invite people to come for this free show and enjoy good music," said Tswatswa.

Chitubu Junction proprietor Stephen Mutumhe said they are happy to host the mbira concert.

"We are calling it a concert of mbira gurus. It brings together some of the best mbira players that have been doing the music for a long time, especially playing at biras. Many people will be eager to see how Matsuhira mixes with local gwenyambiras. It will be a refreshing event. We promise an exciting night. We have held many shows here and all the events were great," said Mutumhe.