Zimbabwe: Bulawayo City Silence Highlanders

Bulawayo — Bulawayo City humbled neighbours and giants Highlanders in a Castle Lager Premiership derby at Barbourfields yesterday, a shock result that triggered celebrations among fans of Bosso's biggest rivals Dynamos.

Just 24 hours after DeMbare's fall at Mandava triggered celebrations among Highlanders fans, including some who used their Facebook page to mock the Glamour Boys, it was Bosso who crashed to defeat.

And, in retaliation, some Dynamos fans also turned to their Facebook page to rub salt into the wounds of the Bosso faithful. Highlanders now trail log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars by six points.

A tactically disciplined City struck first in the 21st minute through an easy tap-in by Munyaradzi Mungadze, who capitalised on sloppy defending.

City won a free-kick near the right corner flag after Bosso defender Tendai Ndlovu brought down striker Clive Rupiya. Right-back Zephaniah Ngodzo sent in a cross that Mkhululi Moyo headed back into play from the blind side, catching Highlanders' defenders off guard and Mungadze had the simplest task of tapping the ball into the net. Livewire winger Ishmael Wadi, who was making his debut for City after being loaned from FC Platinum, doubled the Amakhosi lead in the 25th minute, following a quick counter-attack.

The second goal seemed to have injected some sense of urgency into the Bosso players as they sought to get back into the game. King Nadolo picked up a loose ball in the centre, dribbled past two City players before passing to Godfrey Makaruse, who left defender Munyaradzi Mungadze for dead.

Makaruse sent in a perfect cross into the box that was punched onto the path of striker Ralph Matema by goalkeeper Liberty Chirava. Matema found an unmarked Rahman Kutsanzira in the box and the latter unleashed a spectacular volley into the roof of the nets.

Referee Mhaka Magare awarded the goal despite protests from the City players. Bosso's technical team of coach Ariel Akbay, assistant Amini Soma-Phiri, who returned from suspension, and newly appointed goalkeepers' coach Peter "Oxo" Nkomo made a shock double substitution in the 34th minute, pulling out Nadolo and Makaruse, who were troubling City defenders, for Gabriel Nyoni and Simon Munawa.

"We lost the game in the first half where we made too many mistakes. We tried to change into a 4-3-3 formation, but that didn't work as the substitution we made didn't make a difference," said Akbay.

"I had to take out Nadolo and Makaruse because they were walking too much with the ball. I wanted Nadolo to quickly release the ball and Makaruse was not dribbling enough and wasn't sending in crosses."

City coach Mandla Mpofu said their game plan worked. "I like the fighting spirit we showed and we were tactically disciplined from the start of the game. We won most duels and it is this kind of work ethic that can carry us through.

"I was also happy with how Wadi expressed himself in his first game. I know he is a good player who is going to give us something in the second half of the season," said Mpofu.

Teams

Bulawayo City: L. Chirava, Z. Ngodzo, M. Mungadze, Z. Sibanda, N. Mukumbi, R. Pavari, I. Kutsanzira, S. Ndlovu (E. Nkulungo, 65th min), C. Rupiya (T. Ndlovu, 62nd min), M. Moyo, I. Wadi (D. Maphosa, 75th min)

Highlanders: A. Sibanda, B. Ncube, C. Siamalonga, T. Ndlovu, P. Muduhwa, E. Mudzingwa, G. Makaruse (G. Nyoni, 34th min), K. Nadolo (S. Munawa, 34th min), N. Ndlovu (T. Kalunga, 80th min), R. Kutsanzira, R. Matema

Bulawayo City . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (2) 2 Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1