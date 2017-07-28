28 July 2017

Zimbabwe: PJ Powers for Environment Concert

By Vongai Mbara

Afro-jazz musician, Dereck Mpofu alongside afro-fusion artistes Pah Chihera and Musa Effects will share the stage with South African music legend Penelope Jane Dunlop aka PJ Powers at this year's green concert that will be held at Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority headquarters in Harare tonight.

The event seeks to give merit to active environmentalists and it will be graced by the Minister of Water, Environment and Climate, honourable Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri.

The concert organizer who is also an ambassador for the Water Conservation and Zero Littering Campaign, Derek Mpofu said all was set for the show and he was thrilled by the progress.

"I am excited about this year's concert which is a tent outdoor event in the evening. We shall have a dinner and then the celebrations afterwards. The event focuses on sustainable and results based initiatives that have an impact and address current issues of the day relevant to our nation," said Mpofu.

The Green concert has returned after a year and this time, there will be an award ceremony that will honour all active environmentalists. "The awards recognize and celebrate the organizations championing community causes, individual community champions, innovators, green corporates, trail blazers and unique initiatives.

"The theme for this year shall be 'Invisible Champions' which seeks to bring to the fore environmentalists who have been doing a lot of work behind the scenes," he said.

