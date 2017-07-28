South Africa: Comical Scenes as ASA Add to World Champs Squad

Following further invitations by the IAAF, Athletics South Africa (ASA) has revised its team list of athletes increasing the total number to 29 members to compete at the World Championships in London to be held between August 4-13.

Discus thrower Victor Hogan is back on the team. Rikenette Steenkamp who narrowly missed out on the 100m hurdles IAAF qualifying criteria, was the other invited by the global body to participate in their specialist events after being selected to fill "quotas" in order to complete the fields in these respective disciplines.

Hogan was initially dropped after IAAF had rejected his inclusion as African champion due to his suspension for a banned substance that subsequently nullified his records over that period.

The team will be spearheaded by 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk and Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya .

While some team members are already in Europe, where they are based during the international season, the majority of the squad will depart SA shores for the English capital on Monday evening.

"Good luck to every athlete who has been selected to compete at the 16th edition of the IAAF World Championships," said ASA President, Aleck Skhosana.

"Following spectacular performances by the teams which participated at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 2017 CAA African Under-20 Championships and the 2017 IAAF World Under-18 Championships, we believe this team will again represent our country with pride and we call on each of them to give their best."

Source: Sport24