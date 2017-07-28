The National Economic Consultative Forum (NECF), which facilitates dialogue on critical issues between government and the private sector, is in financial dire straits after foreign donors withdrew assistance in 2010.

In an address to mark NECF's 20th anniversary in the capital this week, NECF co-chairman, Robbie Mupawose, said the forum was in dire need of funding after the withdrawal of support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the World Bank.

"Currently, we have only three vehicles and I will not go further to disclose the state of the vehicles as one of them is older than the NECF. The private sector can come in to give donations even in the form of office furniture, which we are struggling to acquire," he said.

Chief secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda, who is also the co-chairman of NECF, said the organisation's financial challenges had reached a tipping point.

"Treasury is the sole funder and government has not managed to adequately provide the support required. We call upon friends from the private sector to consider supporting the NECF financially," he said.

He noted that since NECF's formation, considerable financial aid came from organisations like the UNDP which availed grants until 2010.

"In 2014, DFID (the United Kingdom's Department for International Development) came on board but the investments made were more in the short term," Sibanda added.

Industry and Commerce Minister, Mike Bimha, said there was need for the private sector to come on board to support of the NECF.

"The private sector must be the chief financier of the NECF because the investment will go towards driving industrialisation strategy launched by President Mugabe during his tenure as Southern Africa Development Community chairperson," he said.

Employers Confederation of Zimbabwe President, Josephat Kahwema, said it was unlikely the private sector would bail out NECF.

"They are serving the interests of government alone thereby ignoring tripartism... As business we have little benefits to derive from this institution," Kanhema said.

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions secretary general, Japhet Moyo, said labour interests had never been represented in NECF.

"From its inception, we dissociated ourselves from this institution because it lacked inclusiveness as it became an entity owned by individuals with no mandate from any constituency and served to promote government's interests," said Moyo.