MDC-T Deputy President and legislator Nelson Chamisa has said Zanu PF Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba was a better option for a ministerial post than the current crop of cabinet members who frequently dodge parliament.

Chamisa was among opposition MPs who fiercely demanded censure on Zanu PF ministerial appointees who have ignored pleas by MPs to come to parliament.

But in his comments, he suggested loafer ministers who have university degrees to their academic credentials were worse than the less schooled former Harare City Council municipal officer who comes to parliament all the time.

"We cannot keep protecting ministers who are not serious when we were sent by people to work for them," Chamisa said during Wednesday' sitting.

"If they cannot work, we have capable Members of Parliament who can run those Ministries like honourable Chinotimba.

"We have serious MP's who want to see our country going forward."

As Chamisa mentioned his name, an astounded Chinotimba broke into his customary loud laugh, evidently enjoying the unsolicited endorsement from the former ICT Minister.

Chinotimba is often ridiculed for his inferior educational achievements but the self-styled commander of Zimbabwe's land invasions in 2000 has made no qualms about that.

His love-hate relationship with Chamisa has often been displayed in Parliament and outside when the former war veterans' chief has sometimes stood to caution the Kuwadzana legislator for remonstrating rather too much against truant Zanu PF Ministers.

During the tenure of the inclusive government, Chamisa had a gentle surprise for the hilarious Zanu PF legislator whom he once gave a brand new government laptop.