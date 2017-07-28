Minister of Sport and Recreation Makhosini Hlongwane is expected to be the guest of honour tomorrow when the football fraternity and the Glen Norah community come together to pray for football legend George Shaya.

The event, which is being co-ordinated by Tabernacle of Worship Family Ministries International, is meant to honour the legend and also help him with prayers in his battle against ill-health.

Shaya has been battling dementia for some time and has received support from ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa and former footballers led by Peter Ndlovu, George Mbwando and Benjani Mwariwari, who donated goodies recently.

Programme coordinator Bishop Rodgers Jefery said the programme will take place at the Glen Norah Hall Grounds near Spaceman from morning.

He said they are also expecting former football players, representatives from ZIFA, senior officials from the Sports and Recreation Commission, Harare Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni and football supporters from all walks of life.