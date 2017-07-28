28 July 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: All Set for Shaya Prayer Day

Tagged:

Related Topics

Minister of Sport and Recreation Makhosini Hlongwane is expected to be the guest of honour tomorrow when the football fraternity and the Glen Norah community come together to pray for football legend George Shaya.

The event, which is being co-ordinated by Tabernacle of Worship Family Ministries International, is meant to honour the legend and also help him with prayers in his battle against ill-health.

Shaya has been battling dementia for some time and has received support from ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa and former footballers led by Peter Ndlovu, George Mbwando and Benjani Mwariwari, who donated goodies recently.

Programme coordinator Bishop Rodgers Jefery said the programme will take place at the Glen Norah Hall Grounds near Spaceman from morning.

He said they are also expecting former football players, representatives from ZIFA, senior officials from the Sports and Recreation Commission, Harare Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni and football supporters from all walks of life.

Zimbabwe

First Lady Challenges President Mugabe to Name His Successor

First Lady Grace Mugabe said Thursday she was ready to support whoever is chosen by President Robert Mugabe as… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.