South Africa: Ex-Kings Duo in Cheetahs Squad for WP Clash

Free State Cheetahs coach Rory Duncan has named his team for Sunday's Currie Cup clash against Western Province in Bloemfontein.

Duncan made a few changes to the team that thumped the Sharks 47-12 in last Friday's opening game.

Up front, Tom Botha replaces Aranos Coetzee at prop, with Ox Nche providing cover on the bench.

Justin Basson also starts at lock in place of Carl Wegner, while Springbok Oupa Mohoje is back in the starting line-up, with Henco Venter moving to the bench.

In the backline, former Southern Kings back Makazole Mapimpi will be making his Currie Cup debut for the Free State Cheetahs on the left wing, replacing Raymond Rhule.

Rayno Benjamin also replaces JW Jonker on the bench, while another former Kings back, Malcolm Jaer , comes in on the bench for Cecil Africa.

Jaer will also make his Free State Cheetahs Currie Cup debut if he is utilised.

Kick-off for Sunday's clash at Free State Stadium is scheduled for 14:30.

Teams:

Free State Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Rosco Specman, 13 Francois Venter, 12 William Small-Smith, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Niel Marais, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Neill Jordaan, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Tom Botha, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Charles Marais.

Substitutes: 16 Ox Nche, 17 Reinach Venter, 18 Rynier Bernardo, 19 Henco Venter, 20 Zee Mkhabela, 21 Rayno Benjamin, 22 Malcolm Jaer

Western Province

TBA

Source: Sport24