The wait is over! All is set for the première of "Camouflage", a film written, produced and directed by journalist-cum-filmmaker Adoration Bizure, to be held tonight at the New Ambassador Hotel.

The film features Star FM radio presenters Phatisani Sibanda and Davis Mugadza, Gina Mutemeri, and Dalma Chiwereva. The soundtrack for the film was done by Dereck Mpofu and Liz Dziva. In an interview with film director Bizure said all is set for the première and it is a red carpet affair.

"We are ready for the show and I am happy that have received overwhelming response from the cooperate world. The event is a red carpet affair and guests are expected to be in evening attire while men should don black ties or bowties. ZBC television personality Mcdonald Gurira will host the events and we are expecting a lot of celebrities, socialites and other film-makers," he said.

He said guests will have a chance to meet the stars in the film before its screening. "We are going to have performances by Dereck Mpofu and Macdee among others. The distribution for the Dvds will start the following day and we are targeting to distribute in all the ten provinces of the country. We are going to have a pay per view platform where people in foreign countries can access the film on our website," he said.

The première red carpet starts at 6pm sharp. Meanwhile, Camouflage is a film based on the life of a rich female real estate owner Tanya (Gina Mutemeri), who had faced heart breaks and disappointments ever since she was a teenager.

Being a church girl she was close to her pastors and they wanted Tanya to get married to one of them at her church but she lost hope in dating church guys.

She then meets a guy from different world who had visited her work place buying one of her houses. Though she never got to spend time with the guy, Denzel (Phathisani Sibanda), she got attracted to him and decided to swap her CEO position at the estate agency and work for Denzel as a maid in order to get close to him.

When solicited for the job from Denzel, he told her he could only employ her if she had a husband who was ready to also work as a gardener at the house, Tanya then engaged her gardener at her company who had to disguise himself as her husband.