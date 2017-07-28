28 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Karabo Mokoena's Alleged Killer Back in Court

The man accused of murdering Karabo Mokoena is expected back in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Sandile Mantsoe, 27, was arrested after the body of his 22-year-old ex-lover was found burnt beyond recognition in a veld in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, in April.

Mantsoe, a forex trader, faces an additional charge of defeating the ends of justice. He was denied bail on June 30.

Originally from Mpumalanga, Mantsoe was described as deeply religious, quiet, and calm.

A fellow church-goer called him an evangelist and a God-fearing man who would preach at church, and that the devil had attacked him for doing the Lord's work.

Mokoena and Mantsoe are believed to have dated for seven months.

