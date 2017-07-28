27 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: No Bail for Alleged OR Tambo Airport Rhino Horn Smuggler

A woman who allegedly tried to smuggle 20kg of rhino horn through OR Tambo International Airport was on Thursday denied bail by the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court, police said.

Shuangshuang Xue's case was postponed to August 16, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said.

The 24-year-old was charged with violating the Endangered Species Act after 11 pieces of rhino horn weighing about 20kg were found in her luggage.

She arrived in South Africa on a flight from Lusaka, Zambia on Tuesday night, and was due to take a connecting flight to Hong Kong on SAA. Her bag was flagged and searched.

