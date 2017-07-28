28 July 2017

South Africa: Maties Student's Alleged Killers Back in Court

Four men accused of murdering Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius are expected back in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Eben van Niekerk, 27, Vernon Witbooi, 32, Geraldo Parsons, 26, and Nashwill Julies, 28, are charged with kidnapping, raping, and murdering the 21-year-old.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila previously told News24 that more charges, relating to the assault of Cornelius's friend Cheslin Marsh, would likely be added.

Cornelius and Marsh were talking in her blue Citi Golf in Bird Street, Stellenbosch, on May 27 when they were kidnapped.

Marsh survived the attack. Hannah's body was found on the side of the road near a wine farm.

The car was allegedly used in an armed robbery in Northpine, between Brackenfell and Kraaifontein, where police made their first arrests after a dramatic car chase.

