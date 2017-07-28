Kenya: Lady Golfers Battle in Craig Bowl

It is the ladies' turn at Kiambu Golf Club for this weekend's Ladies Open Craig Bowl, a popular and one of the oldest events.

Last week, Kiambu Golf Club played host to the Rware Classic, where Domiciano Kariuki, a handicap 21 golfer produced a rare 40 points to clinch the overall title.

A field of 87 ladies has been drawn for this weekend's tourney.

As usual, the ladies will play in the morning and joined later by the men members and guests of the sponsors D.T.Dobie and Geminia Insurance.

Being at home, Kiambu players such as Joyce Wanjiru, Mumbi Ngengi, and Wanjiru Karume are expected to post good scores.

Other players to watch among the visiting golfers are Vet Lab's Nellius Kariuki, Karen's Wanjira Kireri and Muthaiga and Ruiru Sports Club's Susan Kanyora.

Meanwhile, away from Kiambu, Thika Sports Club will host the annual Teresia Nyambura Memorial tournament which has attracted a big field of 208 players with post entries still being accepted.

Among those drawn in the event where more players are likely to enter through post entries, is Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship Joseph Gathumbi who two weeks ago fired seven under par 44 points that included eight birdies and only one single bogey to claim the overall title in the Syngenta golf tournament.

Gathumbi was one of the leading amateurs who were in Mombasa last weekend for the century-old Barry Cup at the tough playing Mombasa Golf Club.

Making his debut in the event, Gathumbi shot two poor rounds of 78 and 79 to finish in 16th place with a total of 157 gross.

Other top amateurs in action at Thika this weekend will include Kiambu's Michael Ngene and Stephen Kiaro, and local boys David Matano and Patrick Kingori.

At Muthaiga, action starts with today's ICPAK charity event followed on Saturday by the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup which has also attracted a huge field of over 200 players.

This weekend's event is among many other tournaments being organized and sponsored by the Turkish Airlines worldwide which will culminate in a grand finale in Turkey later on this year.

The winners, just like in 2016, will have a chance of being invited for the European Tour Turkish Airline Open Pro-Am.

At Karen on Friday afternoon, Siginon Group, will hold a corporate golf tournament for all its corporate clients, stakeholders and potential customers as part of the firm's strategy to enhance the brand's visibility and customer loyalty.

The event has attracted a number of golfers from various clubs representing various corporate organizations who will be battling it out for excellent prizes at stake.

Also taking place on Friday is the Maanzoni Day event at Machakos Golf club sponsored by Maanzoni Lodge courtesy of Chris Musau, and the annual Quins Charity tournament at Limuru.

As usual, the Quins tourney event has attracted a number of rugby personalities.