The City of Cape Town was forced to cancel the construction of more than 700 homes in Valhalla Park following ongoing threats from gangsters in the area, Mayor Patricia de Lille said on Thursday afternoon.Speaking during a council meeting, De Lille said gangsters are holding the housing project hostage.

"We will not negotiate with or give into the extortion attempts by these criminals, but we will do everything we can to navigate our way out of this delay so that we bring progress to the people of Valhalla Park," she said.

In her address, De Lille reiterated the need for Capetonians to save water.

On Monday, City of Cape Town storage dams stood at 17.4% compared to 37.6% for the same period in 2016.

"Those stubborn people who are carrying on as if it's business as usual are playing with all of our futures," De Lille said.

She said the city received more than 100 submissions from the public sector for proposed solutions to enable the city to temporarily establish several small, intermediate and possibly large plants to help supply drinking water.

The city's water and sanitation management department is busy with the technical scrutiny of the inputs received, De Lille said.

She reiterated previous statements that the city will seek a high court ruling to allow the city to procure its own renewable energy.

"The majority of Eskom's electricity supply is also generated by dirty fossil fuels, contributing immensely to the global climate change crisis."

"We are confident that we will be successful in our legal challenge which will also pave the way for other cities to do the same."

The city's goal is to source 20% of its energy requirement from renewable sources by 2020.

