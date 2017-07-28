28 July 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Zuma to Grace Agriculture Show in Lusaka

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma and Zambian President Edgar Lungu (file photo).
By Lee Elias Tembo

South African President Jacob Zuma will join the long list of foreign heads of state that visiting Zambia to compare notes with President Edgar Lungu.

President Lungu has kept a healthy relationship with fellow heads of state despite insinuations that Zambia is being isolated internationally as a result of alleged dictatorial practices.

President Zuma is expected next week to grace the 91st Zambia Agricultural and Commercial Show in Lusaka.

The 2017 Agriculture and Commercial Show will open to the public next Wednesday on August 2 and will close on August 7.

Ghanaian President Nana Akuffo Addo graced the 2017 Zambia International Trade Fair adding to some of the heavies that visited the country under the watch of President Lungu.

The show will be held under the theme: Promoting a Green Environment.

Zambia

Real Debt Stands At U.S.$30 Billion, Says Former VP Mumba

Former MMD president Dr Nevers Mumba says Zambia real debt stands at US $30 billion disputing finance minister Felix… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.