28 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Town Sevens Tickets Sold Out!

All entry tickets for both days of the Cape Town Sevens that went on sale to the public on Friday morning sold out in less than two hours.

Computicket experienced unseen levels of interest as all the available tickets for the event on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 December were snapped up shortly before 11:00 - less than 120 minutes after they went on sale.

Sales may re-open in the event of commercial partners returning their allocation. However, SA Rugby has advised that this is regarded as unlikely.

Guaranteed entry via hospitality packages is still available for both days.

They are priced from R995pppd up to R4095 pppd (ex VAT), including a match-day ticket, as well as various offerings of food, drinks and parking and are available through SA Rugby (Mingon van Rooyen - mingonv@sarugby.co.za), or Megapro (john@megapro.co.za).

For fans travelling from abroad or out of town, tickets and travel packages are also available from SA Rugby Travel (www.sarugbytravel.com or info@sarugbytravel.com).

Source: Sport24

South Africa

