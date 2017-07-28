Rwanda: Winner of Rwf8 Million in Tigo Promo to Start a Small-Scale Business

Friday, July 21 started like any other day for Delphine Nyirangirimana Irangaza. However, by dusk the life the primary school teacher had significantly changed as she had become a millionaire, thanks to Tigo.

The resident of Shogwe sector, Muhanga District, was announced winner of a cash prize of Rwf8 million in the ongoing Tigo Rwanda's Imvura y'Amafaranga promotion last Friday, July 21.

The single mother of two is the first winner of the grand daily prize of Rwf8 million, according to Tigo Rwanda officials.

The telecom firm launched the three-month Imvura y'Amafaranga promotion on June 28.

Irangaza said she will use the money to start income-generating projects that will enable her to secure her future and that of the children.

"I will use this money to prepare a good future for myself and my two children," she said after receiving a dummy cheque for the cash prize at Tigo head offices.

Irangaza found out about the promotion through a text message from Tigo Rwanda informing her that she was eligible to participate in the Imvura y'Amafaranga promotion.

"This money will change my life for the better... It's hard to express in words how happy I feel for winning this money," she said, urging other Tigo users to participate in the promo "because anyone can win".

She thanked the telecom firm for this promotion, saying that by rewarding customers with cash prizes, Tigo is contributing to efforts aimed at helping them improve their income and livelihood.

Speaking at the prize handover event, Yaw Ankoma Agyapong, the chief commercial officer at Tigo Rwanda, said the telecom believes in supporting customers to realise their dreams. "This promotion is an opportunity for us to give back to customers and empower them to achieve their dreams and aspirations. As we grow, we want our customers to grow with us," he added.

Tigo controls 39 per cent share of the mobile telephone market with 3.25 million subscribers.

About the promo

The promotion rewards participants with daily prizes, ranging from Rwf100,000 to Rwf8 million; monthly prizes from Rwf1 million to Rwf8 million; and a jackpot on the final day, ranging from Rwf5 million to Rwf20 million. So far, cash prizes worth over Rwf30 million have been handed over to the 78 lucky winners.

Tigo Rwanda subscribers can take part in the promo every day by sending an SMS to 155, calling 155 or dialing *155#. Each entry costs Rwf100 with unlimited entries allowed per day. Each day there is a random draw to select three subscribers to win a guaranteed cash prize of Rwf100,000.

The three daily winners are then invited to a live daily show on a local TV, where they compete with each other by taking turns to spin a wheel.

The person who gets the highest number on the wheel, advances to spin the second wheel, which has cash prizes ranging from Rwf200,000 to Rwf8 million.

In addition to the daily prizes, every 30 days, there will be a "Big Monthly Prize" where customers have the opportunity to win a cash prize of between Rwf1 million and Rwf8 million.

On the last day of the promotion, a jackpot draw will be held with three randomly selected participants among all who played in the promotion. They then will have the opportunity to spin the wheels and one of them will have a chance to win between Rwf5 million and Rwf20 million.