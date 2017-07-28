South Africa: Supersport Secures Rights to Mayweather V Mcgregor Blockbuster

Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor - the richest, most-hyped and over-the-top boxing fight in history - will be broadcast live on DStv's SuperSport 2 and Maximo 1 across Africa in the early hours of Sunday, August 27.

SuperSport will cross to Las Vegas at 03:00 for the action-packed undercard with the main bout expected to start after 05:00.

The entire tournament will be broadcast to DStv Premium subscribers only in High Definition from the T-Mobile Arena.

Unlike in the US, where the fight will be available in HD on pay-per-view for $99.95 (R1 300), the event is included in SuperSport's Premium offering among its other blue riband content with no surcharge.

In keeping with the tradition of broadcasting super-fights, from Marvin Hagler versus Tommy Hearns and Mike Tyson versus Michael Spinks to Mayweather against Manny Pacquiao, SuperSport has been in the vanguard of delivering the action that matters.

"This has been at the top of our list ever since the fight was announced," said Gideon Khobane, chief executive of SuperSport.

"People continue to talk of the great fights we brought to viewers in the 1980s and beyond. But this is more than a fight, it's a mega-event with layers of controversy, excitement and intrigue. We'll also be putting together great background programming especially for our valued DStv customers around the fight."

Billed as "The Money Fight", the contest has drawn as much praise as it has criticism for the nature of the match-up: boxing's most celebrated fighter of the last decade against Mixed Martial Arts' most resplendent star who has yet to engage in a professional boxing fight.

Big fight fans can watch via their decoders or on DStv Now, online or the app.

Non-DStv customers will be able to watch the fight on the internet TV service Showmax later in the day. Showmax costs R99 per month for unlimited viewing and has more than 25 000 TV show episodes, movies, kids shows and documentaries.

Showmax can be viewed on smartphones and tablets, smart TVs, Apple TV and Android TV, and via web browser. To sign up for Showmax visit www.showmax.com.

Highlights of the fight will also be available on DStv's Catch Up service in the hours after the event. Catch Up Plus, available on connected Exploras, will carry the full fight later in the day.

Source: Sport24