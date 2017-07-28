28 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Fear As Goats Die Mysteriously in Delta Community

Photo: goats
By Perez Brisibe

Ughelli — Apprehension has enveloped Agbarho community of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State over the strange deaths of no fewer than 10 goats in six days, in what locals described as bizarre and weird.

Findings by Vanguard revealed that the sight of dead goats, their abdomen ripped open with little or no blood at the scene littered various parts of the community.

"The mutilated remains of about 10 goats were discovered at Oguname village, Water Board area, Abilogun Street and Osah area," a resident of the community, who gave his name as Ufuoma Etadefe, told Vanguard.

Confirming the incident, a resident of the community, Olanrewaju Adesina, said: "Persons, who claim to have seen a strange-looking animal, which is part-human, says it comes out in the night and feeds on the internal organs of domestic animals.

"The mystery about the killing is the fact that the blood of the animals is drained without traces left at the scene of the killings."

