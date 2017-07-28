26 July 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: SAPS Appeals Court Judgement On Firearm Renewals

The South African Police Service has studied the High Court Judgement handed down in the matter of SA Hunters and Game Conservation Association and the Minister of Police regarding firearm renewals.

A notice of Appeal has been filed with the Constitutional Court and as such the High Court Judgment is suspended until the Constitutional Court has decided upon the matter.

Therefore the status quo is maintained pertaining to compliance with the Firearms Control Act and it is expected of firearm owners with valid firearm licences to continue with the timeous renewal of their firearm licences. The South African Police Service will retain all firearms surrendered by persons who have failed to timeously renew their firearm licences in accordance with the Firearms Control Act, 2000 (Act No 60 of 2000).

Furthermore, no prosecutions will be instituted against persons whose firearm licences have been expired and who voluntary surrendered such firearms to the South African Police Service.

