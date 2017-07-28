Kenya: 312,060 Teachers Get Pay Under New Grading Structure From Saturday

Nairobi — The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced that salaries for 312,060 teachers have been converted to the new grading structure and they can access pay from Saturday.

The announcement follows negotiations which led to signing of the Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) in October 2016 between TSC with the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) and Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET).

The CBA which was to cover the period between 2017 to 2021 was supposed to commence on July 1, 2017 and to be implemented in four phases.

The Commission and the unions however signed a follow-up agreement on June 16, 2017, which altered the initial implementation modalities.

The new deal which was signed by TSC with the National Treasury agreed that the implementation is reduced from four phases to two only.

Also, teachers will continue to draw all the applicable allowances in addition to the new salary structure.

"Payment has been released to respective financial institutions where teachers operate salary accounts. Depending on the time taken by different financial institutions to process payment, teachers will access their salaries from Saturday, 29th July 2017," reads part of the statement that was sent to newsrooms.