Kenyatta Returns to Nyanza Region as He Campaigns for Jubilee

President Uhuru Kenyatta has Friday returned to Nyanza as he conducts final campaigns in the region considered to be a Nasa stronghold.

The President is visiting Migori, Nyamira and Nandi counties as part of his strategy to win over more votes in the August 8 election.

He has adopted a meet-the-people strategy to ensure he wins re-election by a margin that will be incontestable.

His provisional itinerary shows he will lead the Jubilee brigade to Kuria East and Kuria West sub-counties to shore up his backing in the area.

The Head of State will address morning rallies in Kegonga and Kehancha towns before heading to Nyamira for another rally.

The President will then to head Kapsabet in Nandi County for the final rally.

14 COUNTIES

The counties the President is visiting today brings the tally to 14 the number of counties he has visited this week.

He plans to visit at least 16 more counties within the next nine days.

The Head of State is campaigning on the platform of the foundation he has laid down for progress and his action plan to build on that platform to create more jobs, lower prices of commodities and services and to improve Kenya's security.

Jubilee has been considering Kuria and Kisii regions as a soft ground where it seeks to get 25 per cent of votes in Nyanza region.

Kuria currently has two MPs on Kanu and URP, a founding member of Jubilee Party.

SHARED VOTES

Residents rarely vote together with their Luo neighbours except in the last elections in which they shared their over 50,000 votes between the President and Mr Raila Odinga.

But this was because of a loose negotiated democracy that saw Dr Wilfred Machage, from the Kuria community, get the Senate seat while governor and woman rep seats went to Luo candidates.

That arrangement has since been abandoned, fuelling the sense that anyone could get votes here.

The Kuria community has been complaining of marginalisation by the Luo, a move which has been seen to be beneficial to the Jubilee strategy.

Those leading the onslaught against Nasa in Kuria include the Senator Machage, who decamped from ODM to the Democratic Party and is now seeking to be Kuria West MP.

Current Kuria West MP Mathias Robi is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto.

Additional reporting by PSCU