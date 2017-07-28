South Africa: North West Tourism On Incubator Programme

press release

Deputy Minister Thabethe pleased about the Tourism incubator programme

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Elizabeth Thabethe has welcomed the progress made through the Tourism Incubator Programme in Bojanala District in the North West province.

Deputy Minister Thabethe expressed her gratitude during her site visit at the Mphebatho Cultural Museum in Moruleng where she engaged with emerging entrepreneurs who were placed within the Tourism Incubator Programme during its launch in the past nine months.

The Tourism Enterprise Development Incubator is a virtual platform that facilitates the provision of remote business support interventions for existing tourism SMMEs in the Province. It is envisaged that the incubator programme will promote economic inclusion that will result in viable tourism businesses that will create sustainable jobs and contribute to the economic development of local communities.

Speaking during the engagement, Deputy Minister said that the programme is linked to the National Development Programme (NDP) and has a potential of creating jobs and assist in growing the economy. She said that government is determined to assist and carry the emerging entrepreneurs through this programme to develop and grow their businesses.

"For government to win in this Programme we need a buy in other government entities and private sector. Again we need to communicate to other South Africans and spread a word about the programme. I'm happy to note that since the launch of this initiative in 2016 jobs have been created, most of you have been mentored and assisted in growing your own businesses," said Deputy Minister Thabethe.

Refilwe Tladi the owner of Thallera Tours based in Rustenburg is one of the emerging entrepreneurs who was carried through this programme. She has recently returned from the Asian Countries like China and Japan and also got an opportunity to market her business during the Tourism Indaba trade show in Durban.

Tladi says the programme has done miracles to her business and would recommend that every emerging entrepreneur within the Tourism sector in the province should go through this programme.

"I am only six month into the programme but I can't believe the progress made thus far. Today I am able to balance my business finances and understand many things I never knew about in this industry. We are being equipped with marketing skills, we attend workshops, we travel to other countries just to experience and get to know how they do things within this industry," said Tladi.

Tladi's dream is to also package tours that will mainly focus on Village and Township tourism. Covering the rich history and culture of the North West, Mining and other activities that will leave tourists with a wonderful experience. She said that through that shift, she is sure that she would have created ambassadors among tourists, both local and international.

Dorothy Tyobeka of ZIMASA Travel Tours and last year's Lilizela award winner Mcedice Thambe of the Mphebatho Cultural Museum and also echoed Tladi's sentiments. They are emerging entrepreneurs who were also placed under the Tourism Incubator Programme and agree that the programme is tutelage towards success.

They also describe it as a move from crawling stage to taking a big step into the Tourism industry. Tyobeka confirmed that she has already employed people in her businesses and thus far managed to move to another level.

This incubator programme was earlier during the launching praised by the North West MEC for Tourism Desbo Mohono who said that the province is proud to be spearheading and piloting the programme.

"This programme is one of many revolutionary ways used by government in ensuring continuous support to SMMEs. This business incubator model is a vibrant tool for nurturing innovative ventures regarding economic development and job creation as a critical components of entrepreneurial infrastructure.

It is going to assist the growth of emerging and small start-up business enterprises into financially and operationally independent business ultimately", Mohono said.

Kgosi Nyalala Pilane of Bakgatlha Ba Kgafela in Moruleng also said that he is pleased with the report he got on the programme thus far and that it was important for government to continue to nurture and support tourism business in order to maintain and keep the economy afloat.

