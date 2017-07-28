Ethiopia: Keep Walking - Enjoy Your Ride in a Taxi

opinion

I always thought taxi drivers and conductors are the wildest comedians here in Addis. The fun may start from the modern proverbs which they hang on the walls of their cabs. These proverbs are made by some unknown guy. But there are also famous Amharic sayings. For instance you could see a proverb that reads "Those who eat alone will die alone." This is a famous Amharic proverb which Ethiopians use to express the significance of one of their long aged traditional values which is 'sharing things with people around them'.

And it could have different meaning for the driver. He may relate the proverb with their tendency of getting extra passengers on board beyond its seat limit.

In this case, it's clear for sure that one would never die for eating a meal alone which he/she bought by his/her own decent money. But since sharing is a very important value for Ethiopians' social life, one could be isolated for being greedy over a thing that everyone should share, particularly food. But the intention of the driver in describing the proverb is to tell you to share your seat with extra third person at the expense of your comfort. Extra passenger, no matter how the taxi is overloaded, means extra money for the drivers and conductors. But for the passengers, it is a matter of getting home early risking a possibility of an accident. You could ask me 'so, where is the fun in it?' I would say, I don't know.

I didn't say everything about riding in a cab in this city would be fun, especially while seating suffocated after lining up on long queue along the cold streets. But the the taxi conductor, locally known as redats, the very modest word for Woyala, would say "Make a space everyone. No one should be left on the streets tonight". Listening to this you could say to yourself "hmm, this guy sounds like a voluntary humanitarian worker who collects the homeless from the streets"

And if you are a stranger you could say "Oh my God, I think transportation is free in this city after eight in the morning."No, that would be a very mistaken perception because everything has its own fair price.

I was on my way to my office one early morning. One passenger and the Redat were arguing about making a space to board an extra person to the cab. The passenger was insisting and trying to explain that it is illegal to overload the taxi. And I heard the Redat saying a proverb that made me laugh and feel ashamed of myself at the same time.

"Everyone, except God, is off board at the end of the road." This is a very beautiful proverb that I ever heard. The way I understand it has a very deep lesson, which is why I was ashamed of myself because I have a little beat of selfishness inside me. Even though, the Redat was trying to exploit it for his own selfish benefit, the proverb reminded me of the multifaceted results of selfishness that is of no value while everything we think we own is never lasting. No matter what we do with selfish mentality, it will never give us an eternal life. Everyone will be off board at some point. Even if the result of our selfish deeds last for too long, it will be remembered for its badness.

The other day a woman started argument with the driver when she said she won't go off board unless he moved a little close to where she can get another taxi for she had a heavy luggage. He told her it was illegal to stop at the point where she wanted him to. "Isn't that illegal to stack people next to people like we are sandwiches?" she yelled at him. She also added that he wouldn't be able to overload the taxi with many people if it wasn't for the kind cooperation of herself and the other passengers.

So, she was asking him to do something illegal for her illegal cooperation. It's all about "scratch my back, I will scratch yours ". Well the woman had her favor returned by the driver as he drove close to where she wanted to stop. The funniest part is that she didn't have a heavy luggage but only two kilos of onion in a plastic bag.