Nigeria, UN Sign Five-Year Sustainable Development Agreement

Nigeria on Thursday signed a five-year Sustainable Development Partnership Framework with the United Nations, UN for the period 2018 to 2022.

The framework is a successor programme to the current UN Development Assistance Framework, UNDAF III, which covered the period 2014 to 2017 in Nigeria.

The formal signing ceremony in Abuja followed the joint agreement between the United Nations, the Nigerian government and partners over the past year in formulating the programme under the UNSDPF (2018-2022).

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, signed on behalf of the Nigerian Government, while the UN Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, signed for the United Nations, alongside other UN Systems Directors in Nigeria.

The UNSDPF consists three strategic priority result areas, namely Governance, Human Rights, Peace and Security; Equitable Quality Basic Services and Sustainable and Inclusive Economic Growth and Development.

The Minister said the process for development of the UNSDPF covered under the document involved extensive consultations between the Federal Government and the UN System as well as consultations allowed for sharing of experiences and for value addition to the development of the framework.

The UNSDPF document, Mr. Udoma noted, aligned with the main objectives of Nigeria's Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

He told the UN team that his Ministry was currently working on the implementation plan for the ERGP, whose key objectives included restoring growth, investing in the people and building a globally competitive economy.

Also, the plan, which defines the country's economic trajectory for the next four years, seeks to take the Nigeria economy out of the current recession unto a path of sustained, inclusive and diversified growth.

"The aspiration of the plan is to make Nigeria a productive nation, where we grow what we eat and consume what we produce. The growth we are targeting is an inclusive one in line with the Sustainable Development Goals. A growth that is pro-poor, employment generating and people centred," he added.

The UN Systems Coordinator, Mr. Kallon, acknowledged the full alignment of the UNSDPF with the ERGP, Vision 2020, the Sustainable Development Goals, SDG, Africa Union Agenda 3063 and other internationally agreed declarations.

He explained that based on joint rigorous country analysis, extensive geopolitical consultations, the UNSDP truly reflects Nigeria's changing economic, social and environmental conditions.

The programme was designed as a strategic framework to assist Nigeria to address its developmental and humanitarian challenges, leveraging on UN leadership, comparative advantages and capacity assessment.

Mr. Kallon said the three strategic priority results were selected together with nine specific baselines, targets and indicators.

"The UNSDPF is a $4.3 billion estimated document, consisting required, available and expected funding to implement the nine outcomes and to deliver the contribution of the UN in Nigeria for the next five years", he added.

The proposed coordination mechanism was designed to be fully aligned with the principles of 'Delivering as One' (DaO) with government's own monitoring and delivery mechanisms.

He said the UNSDPF process continued with the roll-out of a Work Plan that should facilitate joined up activities to maximize the impact of the UN system in providing technical support, policy and advisory services and strengthen national capacity to deliver services.

The UNSDPF has set out the broad areas of UN assistance to the development aspirations of the people and government of Nigeria as enshrined in the ERGP and Vision 2020.

"The Joint Work Plan and Country Programmes of the various UN agencies will operationalise this partnership framework," he said.