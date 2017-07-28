27 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: ALUU 4 - Court Fixes Judgment for July 31

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has adjourned to July 31, to deliver judgment in the murder of four students of the University of Port Harcourt.

The trial Judge, Justice Ledan Nyordee, who fixed the date on Thursday, said that he was ready with the judgment but that he was sick.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that lawyers, reporters and other groups had besieged the courtroom waiting for the judgment only to be informed that the court would not sit.

It will be recalled that 12 people, including a police sergeant have been facing trial since Dec. 20, 2012 over the alleged murder of the students.

However, five out of the 12 suspects, including a traditional ruler in Allu Community have been discharged.

The four murdered students are Ugonna Obuzor, Toku Lioyd, Chiadika Biringa and Tekena Elkanah.

Security was tight at the court premises in anticipation of the judgment.

The murder was allegedly committed on Oct. 5, 2012 in Allu community in the Obio-Apkor Local Government Area of Rivers.

Nigeria

