Cameroon: Cup of Cameroon - 64th Finals This Weekend

The race for the most coveted trophy continues with several encounters on programme.

Matches counting for the 64th finals of the 2017 edition Cup of Cameroon will take place this weekend in stadiums across the country. The weekend promises to be exciting with the participation of both teams from the National First Division championship and the Second Division championship. In Mfou, cup holders, APEJES of Mfou, will play against Fondation APEJES today July 28, 2017. Even though both teams are from the same academy only the best team will move ahead in the competition.

Tomorrow July 29, 2017, Union Sportive of Douala will face Ajax Football Club of Maroua at the Ngaoundere Municipal Stadium. In Bouda, two matches will be placed at the Mbouda Municipal stadium. Yong Sport Academy will lurk horns with Royal FC of Bafoussam while Racing Bafousam will host Caiman Club of Douala in Melong. In Bandjoun Canon Yaounde will play against Talent of Bafoussam. Stade Renard Melong will face Volcan du Noun and Unisport of Bafang will play against ESFAC of Mbanga in Loum. Champions of Cameroon, UMS Loum, will play against Jeunesse Sportive of Yaounde in Eseka. In Yaounde, Bamboutos Football Club will play against Promofoot of Ebolowa at the Yaounde Military Stadium. On Sunday, New Stars of Douala will play against Douala Foot Academy in Limbe at the Limbe Municipal Stadium. Eding Sport of Lekié will play against Ngoko Fc of Molundou in Bertoua. Astres of Douala will play against Nassara FC of Yaounde.

Following the 64th finals of the Cup of Cameroon matches counting for the 24th day of play the National First Division Football championship have been billed for August 6, 2017 while the 25th playing day of the Second Division championship will take place on August 25, 2017.