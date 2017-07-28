Nigeria: Abuja - Egypt Urges Coordinated Efforts to Cut Terrorist Financing

The Ambassador of Egypt to Nigeria, Mr Assem Hanafi has called for collective efforts to cut the sources of funding for terrorist groups.

Hanafi, at a reception to commemorate Egypt's National Day in Abuja, particularly stressed the need for cooperation with Nigeria to combat terrorist activities.

"We need a collective effort to fight terrorism. We have to partner in combating the financing, strengthen our laws enforcement agencies with expertise by both countries," he told journalists.

He said both countries face common and dire challenges of security and development but there were some progress in the fight against terrorism. "The challenges will not end immediately."

The envoy said Nigeria and Egypt enjoyed excellent relations in education, healthcare and military. According to him, about 10,000 Nigerians are studying in various schools in Egypt.