28 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Abuja - Egypt Urges Coordinated Efforts to Cut Terrorist Financing

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdullateef Salau

The Ambassador of Egypt to Nigeria, Mr Assem Hanafi has called for collective efforts to cut the sources of funding for terrorist groups.

Hanafi, at a reception to commemorate Egypt's National Day in Abuja, particularly stressed the need for cooperation with Nigeria to combat terrorist activities.

"We need a collective effort to fight terrorism. We have to partner in combating the financing, strengthen our laws enforcement agencies with expertise by both countries," he told journalists.

He said both countries face common and dire challenges of security and development but there were some progress in the fight against terrorism. "The challenges will not end immediately."

The envoy said Nigeria and Egypt enjoyed excellent relations in education, healthcare and military. According to him, about 10,000 Nigerians are studying in various schools in Egypt.

Nigeria

Boko Haram Attack Leaves Dozens Dead

A Boko Haram ambush on an oil survey team and an ensuing battle with Nigerian security forces has left more than 40… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.