Ethiopia: Capitalizing On Indigenous Knowledge

In the past two decades, indigenous knowledge (IK) is receiving growing recognition by international organizations, the academy and development practitioners. Particularly, IK on health and medicine, environment, customary law, and political administration are attracting a lot of interest.

According to International Council for Science's study group Series on Science for Sustainable Development, IK is a cumulative body of knowledge, know-how, practices and representations maintained and developed by communities with extended histories of interaction with the natural environment. Also known as traditional knowledge (TK) or local knowledge, IK, hence is embedded in the cultural traditions of local/traditional/indigenous communities.

Hence, IK constitutes several aspects of a community's accumulated knowledge, ranging from cultural expressions, events and beliefs, customary law, agricultural practices, traditional know-how relating to medicine, architecture, textile-making and handicraft-making, as well as natural resources management.

The value of IK came to receive attention in the western world during the period of colonization. In the early years of colonization of other continents by Europeans, the indigenous knowledge of the natives, particularly biological information received due attention by the colonial masters though their primary intention was extracting useful information for the further development of western science.

Following the decolonization of many countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America, most of the states that were established afterwards opted to go for modernization and western way of life, giving no or little attention to their communities' traditional or indigenous knowledge.

This is despite the fact that IK is extremely important for survival of the communities. Local communities have accumulated abundant and valuable knowledge regarding health and medicine, sustainable management of natural recourses, conflict resolution mechanisms, to mention but a few.

As the communities have a very long interaction with their environment, which could even go as far back as centuries, and as their way of life embedded in their social and natural environment and their culture intertwined with the available resources in their surrounding, they have better knowledge of how to manage resources effectively and sustainably.

Preserving local way of life, means preserving nature and the environment. This is extremely important in today's global context where the issue of environment is neglected by some governments and corporate organizations, who only view the issues of the environment from the perspective of economic feasibility. Hence, government agencies that are engaged in health, conflict resolution and environmental issues need to establish integration programmes with indigenous and local communities in order to utilize IK in curbing health problems of communities, socio-political problems and tracking environmental and climate change issues.

According to WHO, traditional medicinal practices continue to provide for the primary health care needs of the majority of the world's population. The rise of traditional ecological knowledge at this time led to international recognition of its potential applications in resource management practices and sustainable development. Traditional ecological knowledge provides information about climate change across generations and geography of the actual residents in the area. Hence, for instance, preserving ecological local knowledge and supporting it with research in a well planned manner might provide humanity as a whole with new biological and ecological insights.

For instance, the Konso of Ethiopia has a well developed indigenous knowledge of sustaining their environment and natural resources, stretching back 21 generations or more than 400 years. They applied shared values, social cohesion and engineering knowledge to construct the Konso Cultural Landscape, a 55 kilo meter square arid property of stone walled terraces and fortified highland settlements characterized by extensive dry stone terraces which witnesses hundreds of years of persistent human struggle to harness the hard, dry and rocky environment. The IK of the Konso has resulted in the beautifully outlined rows of dry stone terrace which retain the soil from erosion, collect maximum water and discharge the excess, and create terrace saddles that are used for agriculture.

According the World Bank study, integrating the Indigenous Knowledge of Borana Pastoralists into Rangeland Management Strategies in Southern Ethiopia, lowland, east African pastoralists, such as the Borena have an exceptionally efficient and effective IK to deal with the erratic rainfall in the area. They use herd mobility as an efficient strategy to efficiently make use of the scattered rangeland resources on a large scale. They also adopt communal resource tenure regimes to coordinate access to shared grazing resources in normal years and to allow for negotiations over use of key resources during times of scarcity. Access to water determined the utilization of the surrounding pastures; Herds were moved between dry and wet season pastures and Social organization coordinated and enforced decisions in rangeland management among multiple resource users.

Alemayehu Getachew is a Language and Common Cultural Values Director at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. He says Ethiopia is not only the country of many nations and nationalities but also a country of diverse knowledge systems. Some 80 per cent of Ethiopians are directly or indirectly affected or associated with indigenous knowledge practices which are transmitted from generation to generation through oral tradition and practical observation.

According to him, developing IK is central to achieve sustainable development in all aspects of life, as the imported western and eastern knowledge systems alone could not help nation achieve the desired overall transformation.

For instance rapid population growth is a challenge to Ethiopia. Ministry of health and regional health bureaus have been striving to promote family planning across various communities. "In some communities in Ethiopia, they have their own knowledge of organic contraception; they know what type of plant they should use of prevent unwanted pregnancy," Alemayehu says.

Ethiopian local communities' medical practices are relied on animal and plant products as well as minerals. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism together with the Ministry of Health is planning to prepare directives on traditional medical practices which focus on awareness creation to make it a well developed alternative medical system.

It is also vital to giving recognition to traditional medical practitioners to acquire their knowledge. "If we do not give them recognition, we would not be able to acquire the knowledge," he says.

"On other hand there are also individuals who cause harm on the community by claiming to have knowledge of traditional medicine. We have to prevent this. A national task force on traditional medicine which includes stakeholders like the Ministry of Health will be established after the Arba Minch conference, which will be held in two weeks from now. A founding document is also expected be presented," he says.

In fact some countries have become destinations of traditional medical tourism. For instance even Ethiopians go to Taiwan seeking the traditional Thai massage system. "The same is true for Korean and Chinese traditional medical practices. Thus if we develop it we might benefit from it," he adds.

Particularly, the role of the media is critically important to promote IK, yet on the contrary, it has been extensively promoting western culture and way of life. Sometimes the media even confuse IK with harmful traditional practices. As a result, there is gap in the transmission of knowledge from one generation to the other, leaving IK in danger of extinction. "We have not studied our indigenous knowledge in organized manner. Hence we can add value to the global knowledge system by studying, documenting and developing it," Alemayehu stresses.

Most recently, there has been renewed recognition of indigenous knowledge as a potential source for biodiversity science. Traditional peoples, knowledgeable about their local flora and fauna, have continued to draw the attention of scientists to new species. In the past three decades, IK on biodiversity has attracted the interest of pharmaceutical and agricultural companies and IK theft through patent right and intellectual property rights particularly of biopiracy has become a major challenge. It has even become a major issue of debate for the last ten years at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

Tadesse Worku, Traditional Knowledge Development Team Leader at the Ethiopian Intellectual Property Office says there is ongoing debate on the issue of IK and IP. There is a philosophy that claims IK should not be protected through patent rights and should remain in the public domain so that researchers can access and study them easily. On the other hand, there is a commonly held stance, especially in African and other developing countries, that these sentimental values should be protected through intellectual property

"For instance, one might get the knowledge of traditional medical practices from practitioners in communities and come up with a new innovation or medicine. Then he/she received patent right from the modern international community." he tells The Ethiopian Herald. "This causes unfair treatment on the indigenous population who originally owns the knowledge."

The initiative of EIPO's team facilitates means and ways, so that further research is conducted on the IK. "With this, traditional health practitioners would be open and willing to work closely with modern health practitioners and scientists in research. This would open a door for the development of IK," according to Tadesse.

The preparation of a draft law is at its early stage believed to protect IK through special IP as the regular IP or patent rights could not accommodate it. And discussions are being held on the law in different higher learning institutions. The draft law specifically targets traditional medicine, technical know-how and cultural expressions that have economic value, for instance in textile production and fashion. But it would take a long time for the law to become effective, according to EIPOs.

The development, promotion and protection of traditional knowledge should also be global. IK could make important contribution to research and development, particularly in areas such as cosmetic products, textile, medicine, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture. While utilizing IK in these contexts, the indigenous people, who are holders of such knowledge must be given recognition and should share the benefits equability.