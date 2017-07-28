Ethiopia: Job Plan Aims to Absorb New Graduates

Federal Job Creation and Food Security Development Council plans to create ample job opportunities for new graduates of Higher Learning Institutions.

Job Creation and Enterprises Development Deputy General Director Bekele Mengistu tells The Ethiopian Herald that 125,000 graduates are expected to enter the skilled labor market next year.

According to him there are opportunities open for the graduates to either involve in governmental and private sectors through employments or engage in entrepreneurship through micro and small scale enterprises. The sectors include manufacturing, construction, urban agriculture, services and trade.

"This is a significant step in the nation's journey to industrialization as doing it requires the micro and small scale enterprises to be led by educated and skilled man power".

Bekele noted that the nation has planned to add over eight million jobs in GTPII and with an average of 1.6 million annually. "During the last fiscal year the nation has been able to benefit 1,739,016 citizens from regular jobs and jobs created in its mega projects. Of which, 189,648 were graduates of universities and technical and vocational education and training centers.

Even though the country has been able to achieve over 90 per cent of its plan on the regular jobs, the Council has assessed that there have been gaps in terms of creating enabling conditions not only for higher education graduates but also other job seekers to get organized in micro and small scale enterprises.

The shortage of workshops and shades, protracted credit services in micro finance institutions are identified as major challenges.

Bekele said "Integrated effort of every stakeholder in every structure is essential for the implementation of the next year plan which is aimed to create jobs for 1.8 million citizens. Thus, more than 400 one stop window service centers will be strengthened with material and skilled man power. A ten billion Birr loan will also be provided for 700,000 operators"