Uganda: More Trouble for Zari in SA

Socialite Zari Hassan seem to be heading for some tough times ahead as a legal battle brews over the ownership of her ex husband's estates.

According to Ugandan celebrity website Big Eye , a relative of the late Ivan Ssemwanga has flown to South Africa to file a court case regarding ownership of some of the properties.

The unrest come s just days after Zari buried her mother and she was forced to fly to South Africa in a contingency plan and she was soon sharing photos of her resumption to work at one of the Brooklyn Colleges.

After her husband's funeral Zari had been granted permission to run the businesses that belonged to her ex husband despite the fact that she is now in a relationship with Bongo Flava's Diamond Platnumz.

It is said that the schools and property in South Africa is registered under ownership of Ali Senyomo, an alias that Ivan Ssemwanga adopted and has been using to conduct businessman in South Africa following his ban.

It is this technicality that the said relative is hoping to exploit, even when it will expose the fraud committed by Ssemwanga and risks the family losing the entire property.

Meanwhile, Zari, who is the mother of the late tycoon's three children, was named custodian of Ssemwanga's assets in South Africa including his schools and houses. She was charged with ensuring that the schools continue running smoothly in a family meeting that was held days after Ssemwanga's burial.

