Kenya: First Lady Margaret Kenyatta Urges Women to Re-Elect Uhuru

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has urged women in the Rift Valley to help her accomplish her dream of securing maternal health in the country by re-electing President Kenyatta.

Speaking at the Nakuru Showground where she met over 1,000 women from the 12 counties of Rift Valley, the first lady said women and children occupy a special place in her heart and it will be her joy to see more benefit from different projects under her office.

Mrs Kenyatta noted the various projects that had been launched during Kenyatta's term and added that the Jubilee government had impacted greatly on the lives of women, children, youth and the elderly and more could be achieved if the president got a second term.

The women, drawn from the counties of Elgeyo Marakwet, Laikipia, Baringo, Kericho, West Pokot, Trans-Nzoia, Nandi, Narok, Uasin Gishu, Turkana, Bomet and Nakuru under the Maendeleo ya Wanawake movement promised to support President Kenyatta.

"We are making a promise today that come August 8th we are going to give another chance to the president and his deputy," said Senator Zipporah Kittony.

The senator added that it was only fair for the women to support President Kenyatta's bid as a way of repaying the first lady for her sacrifices for women and children.