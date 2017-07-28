The Warriors basketball club take on the KIU Titans with one significantly similar statistic.

They have both lost to the four-time defending champions, City Oilers this season. While Warriors are the latest to be on the end of an Oilers beating, a 62-72 loss last Friday, Titans lost to Oilers 64-73 a month ago.

However, when the two sides meet tonight at the Lugogo indoor stadium, it is the guards on each side expected to be most instrumental. After Warriors' 68-59 win over Sharing Youth on Wednesday, coach Ronnie Mutebi said his guards will have to be at their sharpest because of how fine KIU's guards have been this season.

Mutebi said: "KIU's guards are really good with the ball and have shooting precision. So, our guards must be able to neutralize that threat; but also be clinical, when on offence." Warriors' guard Syrus Kiviiri scored 22 points against Sharing, which was a remarkable return, that should give Mutebi confidence going into the game with KIU.

But with Mark Opio's paltry three points, Mutebi will need more on offence, as he would on defence. Mutebi said KIU are more competitive and tougher than they were last season. The arrival of high-scoring point-guard Michael Bwangu has given them more options on a tactical front; Bwangu has complemented other guards Chris Basheke and Sudi Ulanga in a profound way, providing depth.

The match-up of Mike Buzangu, Kiviiri, Caesar Kizito and Opio against the aforementioned KIU guards should be intriguing. Buzangu in particular has been effective for Warriors in attack and defence, something KIU will certainly have its work cut out on.

He scored 36 points against Power a few weeks ago and 21 against Sharing. His 11 points against Oilers was definitely one of his poor games. Furthermore, Warriors power forward Amis Saidi has also impressed in this his first season here, although Oilers restricted him to only eight points.

It should be noted that without their centre Phillip Ameny, Warriors has been limited on options, especially where size is needed. While Stanley Mugerwa is promising, he is still inexperienced. That will be Warriors' big challenge.

KIU has some quality and experienced individuals on the post in Geoffrey Soro, Ivan Lumanyika and Etienne Kazungu. This tie will be Warriors ninth fixture and KIU's tenth. With both detesting a second loss this season, stakes will be high.

BASKETBALL LEAGUE

Friday@6pm:

Javon v KIU Rangers

Friday@8pm:

KIU Titans v Warriors

Sunday@1pm:

Falcons v City Oilers

Sunday@5pm:

Nkumba Marines v Power

Sunday@7pm:

UCU Canons v Our Saviour