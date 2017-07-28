28 July 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Golfers Vie for July Mug At Kitante

By Nicholas Bamulanzeki

All is set for the Uganda Golf Club (UGC)-organised monthly mug, which tees off tomorrow at the par-72 Kitante course.

The Uganda Breweries Ltd (UBL)-sponsored (under their Johnnie Walker Red Label brand)event will be contested on medal play format.

In line with the Uganda Golf Club tradition, all winners will walk away with mugs, thanks to the tournament sponsors.

John Kato, George Egaddu, John Kisembo, Sebbale Kato, Melvin Abby, Martha Babirye and Wei Jei, are some of the seasoned golfers expected to compete for top honours.

Entry for subsidiary events is Shs 30,000 per golfer. In a press statement for the official launch of the competition, UGC captain Joseph Bagabo applauded the brewers for sponsoring the monthly tourney and their general support towards promoting the sport in the country.

Annet Nakiyaga, UBL's head of whisky portfolio, said: "We are delighted to return for July edition of the monthly mug and want to continue extending as much as support as we can."

