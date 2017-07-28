Geoffrey Sserunkuma became the third KCCA FC player to win the top-flight league's most valuable player award in the four times the event has been held, reports observer sport.

The first top-flight league awards back in 2008 saw Brian Umony receive his first-ever car, courtesy of GTV, the Super League sponsors then. The next ones in 2012, courtesy of SuperSport, had Robert Ssentongo of URA FC drive away a Progres. Just when many thought awards had died, KCCA defender Joseph Ochaya drove away Azam TV's first Subaru Forester, model 1997, last year.

Similarly, KCCA's Geoffrey Sserunkuma should never have been anywhere near the Subaru Forester, model 2005, that his wife Rashida Sserunkuma drove him away in, on Wednesday night. Three years ago, Sserunkuma had retired from football, devoting his time to Sunday league football with ex-internationals, which makes his story today a real fairytale.

"I am overwhelmed by what I am experiencing today. I had given up on football in 2014, after my contract at Vasco Da Gama in South Africa expired. And there did not appear to be anyone ready to take a chance on me. But God did a miracle, when Lweza FC asked me to play for them in January 2015," Sserunkuma said.

Sserunkuma, who was looked at as spoilt goods by a range of clubs, including The Saints FC, then, is now smiling all the way to the bank. His efforts saw him top-score in the league with 21 goals, which helped KCCA win their twelfth league title.

At 34, Sserunkuma put in a real shift. And with the support from his manager Mike Mutebi, and the love from his teammates, he prospered. The journey started back in August 2016, when he scored KCCA's goal in a 1-0 win over Vipers SC in the Super Cup.

His hat-trick against Onduparaka FC was what propelled KCCA's youngster Allan Okello to the young player of the year award. It was the first league hat-trick. This award was a big talking point amongst sections of football fans, who felt that maybe the award should have gone to Kirinya Jinja SS goalkeeper

Tom Ikara, for keeping 13 clean-sheets and saving them relegation.

The other controversy was in the selection of the best eleven, where a nominee on the shortlist of best midfielders was left out for someone who was not nominated. While this was clearly dampening, Betway's Shs 500,000 cash prize for each footballer that won an award, enlivened the occasion.

Sserunkuma, top-scorer and also fans player of the year walked out in the Subaru Shs 3m richer, to complete the fairytale before he flies to Zambia for his next assignment at Buildcon FC. The Observer reporter John Vianney Nsimbe scooped the best writer award.