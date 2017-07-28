ALL is set for the Super Monthly Mug golf tournament at Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo Golf Club course this weekend, staging once again a thrilling 18-hole showdown.

The holes to be played in a stroke-play format is set to tee off tomorrow at the par-72 Lugalo course. Japhet Masai, the TPDF Lugalo golf captain told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that preparation for the event was on top gear and everything is in place ahead of the tee off.

Masai has stressed all golfers to come forward and take part at the tournament which will be first mug for the year. "I want to remind those wishing to feature in the July 29 mug, to register their names and handicaps before Friday (today) 13:00hrs," he said.

The captain added that they wished to have all names in time so that they can make a draw in a scheduled time. He said it is an open event for all amateur golfers with official handicaps in Division A, B, C, ladies and juniors. However, Masai added that they have also extended entries to professional golfers.

Adding, he said the entry fee for those wishing to take part in the event is 10,000/- per head, but juniors' category players can play free of charge.

According to Masai, Lugalo Club has reached an agreement with sponsors NMB Bank to conduct four super monthly mug tournaments starting with this July.

"All four events will be sponsored by NMB Bank with the aim to promote the game from the club to the national level," he said. He added that club and sponsors are well prepared as they expect bigger entry in comparison with last year this time around.