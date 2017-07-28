28 July 2017

Nigeria: Fashola Tenders Unreserved Apology to Reps

By Emman Ovuakporie

Abuja — Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has tendered an unreserved apology to Members of the House of Representatives on his unsavoury comments on the 2017 budget.

The minister who appeared alongside his aides as early as 9.45am told the Rep Aliyu Madaki led adhoc committee that there was no time he deliberately disparaged the National Assembly as alleged.

Earlier, members of the committee frowned at his choice of words and alleged the manner the Motorways, a contractor was being handled by his ministry.

The investigative hearing is still on-going details soon...

