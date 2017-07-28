Nigeria: Govt Sends Team to Verify 77 Ill, Aged Pensioners in States

The Federal Government has sent out a mobile team to verify 77 pensioners who were missed out during verification exercises in their states due to ill health or age.

A statement released by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) indicated that the directorate has delegated six staff to move to Edo, Delta, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, Imo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

"PTAD has embarked on another mobile verification of 77 pensioners who were not captured during the main verification exercises in some geo-political zones," the statement said.

The mobile team, comprising staff of the directorate, is expected to spend 20 days on the field, capturing the pensioners' biometrics.

"The exercise will take in those pensioners who are either too ill or aged to leave their immediate environments and invigorate PTAD's primary objective of ensuring stress-free accessibility to all categories of pensioners under the DBS," the statement said.

The directorate said the pensioners, many of whom were removed due to being incapacitated to attend the verifications in their regions, would be brought back to the payroll.