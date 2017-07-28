28 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Sends Team to Verify 77 Ill, Aged Pensioners in States

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Francis Arinze Iloani

The Federal Government has sent out a mobile team to verify 77 pensioners who were missed out during verification exercises in their states due to ill health or age.

A statement released by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) indicated that the directorate has delegated six staff to move to Edo, Delta, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, Imo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

"PTAD has embarked on another mobile verification of 77 pensioners who were not captured during the main verification exercises in some geo-political zones," the statement said.

The mobile team, comprising staff of the directorate, is expected to spend 20 days on the field, capturing the pensioners' biometrics.

"The exercise will take in those pensioners who are either too ill or aged to leave their immediate environments and invigorate PTAD's primary objective of ensuring stress-free accessibility to all categories of pensioners under the DBS," the statement said.

The directorate said the pensioners, many of whom were removed due to being incapacitated to attend the verifications in their regions, would be brought back to the payroll.

Nigeria

Boko Haram Attack Leaves Dozens Dead

A Boko Haram ambush on an oil survey team and an ensuing battle with Nigerian security forces has left more than 40… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.