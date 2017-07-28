Kenya: Boniface Mwangi and Jaguar Met on the Campaign Trail and This Happened

Photo: BonifaceMwangi/Twitter

Bonnie, Jaguar show old guards what mature politics is.

Two candidates seeking to represent Starehe constituency in parliament met on the campaign trail and interestingly shared a light moment.

Boniface Mwangi, who is vying on an Ukweli ticket, said he bumped into Jubilee Party's Charles "Jaguar" Kanyi at Kariokor on Wednesday.

T he activist cum politician said he shared his manifesto with Jaguar. A photo of the meeting shows the two candidates smiling.

Jaguar, in the photo, keenly looks at the yellow colored manifesto that was held up for him by his opponent.

It is unclear what the two candidates talked about apart from sharing the manifesto.

Tweeps lauded both candidates terming the move as mature politics.

The two have in the past clashed after Mwangi called Jaguar a cry baby for breaking down during th e Jubilee Party nominations . Mwangi has also accused Jaguar of defacing his campaign posters, as well as taunted him to agree on a candidates' debate.

Mwangi and Jaguar will be battling it out with ODM's Steve Mbogo, Maendeleo Chap Chap's Mwaniki Kwenya along with four other candidates