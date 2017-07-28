Kenya: Why This Bible Verse Has 'Annoyed' Some Kenyans

A Facebook user has kicked off a storm after posting a bible verse that many deemed to be sexist. The verse, from New English Translation bible, implies that being unmarried is shameful.

It says: “Seven women will grab hold of one man at that time. They will say, ‘We will provide our own food, we will provide our own clothes; but let us belong to you take away our shame!’”

A 2013 survey by two Canadian sociologists found that Kenyan women have a 59.5 per cent chance of being a single mother by the age of 45 either through a premarital birth or dissolution of a union.

MEN ARE UPBEAT

While some women were miffed by the verse, the men were upbeat, with at least one anticipating “that time”.

One said: “That was in the old days when women werenothing or rather, when the writers of the Bible made women nothing, just elevating one here, another there. This is 2017no woman is going to walk up to any man and say, Please let me sayso i won ' t have to to endure the shame of being unmarried.it ' s not a shame to be unmarried.”

Another overzealous fan asked: “Has that time reached?”

Another added: “You can be so misleading at times!”, while another said, “Thank God I know that time has passed never to return!!”

REASONS

Another explained: “Now, read the Preluding chapter to 4 and tell us what it says Also give reasons as to why it reaches that point (Because of the woman) Quote And her gates shall lament and mourn; and she being desolate shall sit upon the ground. Isaiah:3:26.”

“Which ministry are you administering the word for the singles. You know even our constitution outlaws singles one must be having a running mate even if it is taking nauli kwa matatu ,” added another.

Editor’s note: Christians believe that most of the “laws” that were given to Moses in the Old Testament were rendered obsolete by the coming of Jesus Christ in the New Testament.