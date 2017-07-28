Liberia: Cape Mount Youths Rally for Boakai

Youths of Grand Cape Mount County in western Liberia under the banner, Youth for the election of Joseph Boakai" are claiming that 98 percent of the votes in the county will be cast in favor of the candidacy of Vice President Joseph N. Boakai.

The county chairman for the Movement for Joseph Boakai for President campaign George Kieh, made the claim on a local radio talk show in Monrovia. He says youth of Liberia have been holding consultative meetings with various youth organizations, including young females have overwhelmingly resolved to cast their votes for Vice President Boakai in the forthcoming presidential race.

He continues that the Cape Mount for Boakai group has also visited dozens of villages and towns in the county, talking to female youth groups, who have expressed their willingness to join the campaign to make Vice President the next sitting President of Liberia.

Mr. Kieh, who terms as foolish and childish, a recent statement by the standard bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Senator George Weah that Vice President Joseph Boakai participated in the Liberia Civil War.

According to him, opposition contestants also vying for the presidency visited the county in an attempt to encourage young people in crossing over to the opposition block but received shocking feedback from the youth, who reemphasized their unwavering support for Vice President Joseph N. Boakai.

Mr. Kieh stresses that the upcoming political campaign should be about those critical things that affect the people of Liberia rather than negative insinuations about Vice President Boakai's candidacy.