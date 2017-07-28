Liberia: Ellen Interacts With Kids At Holiday Party

President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf has had interactions with hundreds of kids both in Monrovia and Paynesville during simultaneous celebrations of a holiday party organized by government on 27 July.

The kids have been assembled from various communities under the supervision of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection as part this year's 170th Independence Day activities organized by the government.

Mrs. Sirleaf greeted kids at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) in Central Monrovia, and later met with other kids who had been assembled outside the Paynesville City Hall. The President joined the kids in singing Liberia's National Anthem. In a jubilant mood, kids were waving to the President as she walked from one point to the other while candies were being distributed.