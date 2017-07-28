Liberia: LACC Sets Deadline for Asset Declaration

The Liberia Anti- Corruption Commission has declared today, Friday, July 28, 2017 as deadline for Asset Declaration of public officials in all three branches of government.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information weekly press briefing on Thursday, 27 July LACC Commissioner with oversight for Education and Prevention, Aba Hamilton Dolo says officials in the Executive Branch of government are to submit forms with their assets notarized to the LACC or General Auditing Commission, while officials in the House of Representatives are to submit their asset declaration documents to the Clerk of the House, and officials in the judicial branch should submit their asset declaration papers to the Clerk of the Supreme Court of Liberia.

She notes that since 2012, those in the executive branch upon order from the President have been submitting their asset declaration information to the LACC. Commissioner Dolo stresses that as public servants, it is prudent to be transparent to the people.

"Even if you have nothing, you need to submit so that we can know your standing, your assets to be submitted are income, your account and liabilities", she explains. The LACC Commissioner says the Asset Declaration is a preventive tool for those already working in government and those, who are coming to work in government, explaining that it comes about when you have been promoted, as well as for those, who are leaving public service.

he says officials who resigned recently to contest for elective posts in October must declare their assets. "We are ready to set a new page in Liberia, before this government,

issues of corruption were only heard about and nothing was done about it but now, we are here to address corruption and work to get rid of it."

Commissioner Dolo warns that failure by public servants in all three branches of government to declare their assets; they will firstly be reported to their respective bosses so that action can be taken against them.

Meanwhile, she discloses that in the last six weeks, the LACC has tracked down 12 cases that have been sent to the Ministry of Justice for besides 20 ongoing cases that are being investigated, while 14 assessments have been done and five cases have been sent for persecution.