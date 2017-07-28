Liberia: Laf Nat'l Club Champions Cup Saturday

Flashback: Athletes in a 4x4 relay and 100m race at the SKD Sports Complex Practice Pitch

Ninety athletes from the six athletics clubs of the Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF) are expected to participate in the 2017 National Athletics Club Championship on Saturday, July 29.

The competition will be held at the Samuel K. Doe Complex Practice Pitch at 8:00am.

The Club Championship is also expected to bring communities and school-based athletic clubs together.

Participants are expected to compete in nine (9) events in both male and female categories: 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1,500m Long Jump, Shot Put, 1×4 Relay and 4×4 Relay.

According to the LAF there is no age-range but expect sportsmanship, good behavior and anti-doping will be observed.

The LAF announced that overall the fastest and best-performing team would be crowned the 2017 Best Club and will receive a trophy and a cash prize.