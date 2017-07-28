Liberia: Another Challenge for Liscr FC

Following LISCR FC's qualification to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, Coach Tapha Manneh said his opponents always play his side like they are in the finals to break the team's unbeaten record.

So it is likely that Keitrace FC will make such an attempt as they take on LISCR FC in the first leg of the knockout semi-finals today at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

The Shipping Boys have a huge task not only to continue their unbeaten run but to also meet their target of the season by winning the FA Cup.

However, LISCR is aware of the threat from Keitrace that they drew 1-1 in their opening match of the season.

Today's match is also an opportunity for Keitrace secure an advantage ahead of the second leg that will determine the finalists for the knockout tournament.

In the first semi-final match, ELWA United that have already been relegated to the second division took a step forward to the final after defeating Samira FC 2-0.

Archie Williams and Dominic Jlateh got the goals for United to put their side in a comfortable position ahead of the return leg.

Samira will now have to come back stronger in the second leg after some of their key players were left out of the first leg due to their involvement in county football for the just ended two days "Who Owns the Land" tournament, have returned.