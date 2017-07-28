Liberia: BMMC Identifies With Residents in Cape Mount

In observance of Liberia's 170th Independence Day celebration, the Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) distributed 625 kg bags of rice valued at US$10,000 to residents in Kinjor Village and its surrounding operations.

BMMC, which operates the New Liberty Gold Mine, Liberia's first commercial gold mine and holds a Mineral Development Agreement, covers all of Gola Konneh District and the Mendimassa Clan of Tewor District, Grand Cape Mount County.

The residents of Kinjor Village, as well as elders in all BMMC exploration communities in Grand Cape Mount County, were delighted when the management of the Mine distributed the rice ahead of the observance of Independence Day.

Sando Wayne, Community and Government Relations Manager, who presented the donation, said it was intended to identify with citizens of the mining communities, especially the elderly and their families as well as help them to joyously celebrate the country's Independence Day.

"The rice donation is not a silver bullet, but it is a promising approach to fulfilling the needs of the elderly within our host communities and foster a genuine partnership with them. We are happy to identify with them in observance of Liberia's independence celebration" Manager Wayne, said.

"Our goal through this donation is to demonstrate a commitment to our corporate social responsibilities, strengthen our partnership with the local communities while ensuring a win-win situation for all sides," he said. He further said that the donation is to manifest the cementing of the enduring cordial relations with the management of the mine.

Bea Mountain Mining Corporation explores and mines gold ores. It is the first commercial gold mine in Liberia and was started in 1996 and is currently a subsidiary of Avesoro Resources Incorporated.

In September 2013, the Government of Liberia ratified a Restated and Amended Mineral Development Agreement for the Bea Mountain Mining License covering the 478 km² area, which includes the New Liberty Gold Mine along with the following exploration project sites at Ndablama, Silver Hills, Gondoja, the Weaju Project and Leopard Rock exploration targets, as well as Sarama covering the Mendimasa Clan in Grand Cape Mount County.

The Mine provides employment for nearly 1,332 people and is supplied by various national service providers.